Lallana named England Player of the Year 2016

The Liverpool midfielder has picked up the prestigious honour, while Nathan Redmond was awarded Under-21 Player of the Year The 28-year-old appeared at Euro 2016 with the Three Lions, and scored three times in 10 appearances for England during the year. Lallana netted his first ever England goal in September against Slovakia, and followed it up with a strike against Scotland in World Cup qualifying.

