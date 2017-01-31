Kevin Boateng scores ,provides assist to power Las Palmas to victory
Suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng perpetuated his awesome run of form in the Spanish La Liga by scoring and providing assist to propel Las Palmas to a 3-1 win over Valencia on Monday night. Boateng turned a brilliant architect when he set up Jonathan Viera to cancel out an early minute by Santi Mina at the Estadio San Canaria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC