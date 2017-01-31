Kevin Boateng scores ,provides assist to power Las Palmas to victory

Suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng perpetuated his awesome run of form in the Spanish La Liga by scoring and providing assist to propel Las Palmas to a 3-1 win over Valencia on Monday night. Boateng turned a brilliant architect when he set up Jonathan Viera to cancel out an early minute by Santi Mina at the Estadio San Canaria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.