'Just let things be' - Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role
The Germany international's performances this season have been underwhelming and the attacker is fed up with the questions surrounding his form The Germany international endured a difficult first half of the season in which he scored just once in 13 Bundesliga outings. The versatile attacker's underwhelming performances prompted club great Lothar Matthaus to question his role under Carlo Ancelotti, suggesting there is no room for Muller in the Italian coach's formation.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
