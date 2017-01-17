Jurgen Klinsmann doubles down on hands-off philosophy as USMNT coach
When Jurgen Klinsmann spoke at last week's NSCAA convention, it was his first public appearance since he had been fired as the United States national team coach. And for those who were critics of his methods, even though Klinsmann is no longer at the USMNT helm, he offered up new fodder to rile up frustration with his track record.
