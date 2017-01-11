Jonathan dos Santos: It would be a 'd...

Jonathan dos Santos: It would be a 'dream' to play alongside Giovani

Mexican international Jonathan dos Santos has held the door open for a future collaboration in North America with his brother Giovani. Amidst reports that Jonathan is being courted by MLS side LA Galaxy , which currently employs older brother Giovani as a designated player, the younger dos Santos said that he is open to the idea of reuniting with his sibling in the United States at some point in the future, although he also mentioned Mexico as a potential destination.

