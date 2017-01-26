Jays' Osuna honoured by Mexican gover...

Jays' Osuna honoured by Mexican government

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was honoured in his native Mexico this week in recognition of his strong 2016 season. Osuna was named the 2016 recipient of National Sports Award, handed out annually by Mexico's National Commission for Sport.

Chicago, IL

