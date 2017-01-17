I-League 2016/17 EXCLUSIVE - Mumbai FC welcome Densill Theobald
Mumbai FC have made their first foreign signing of the current I-League campaign, with the capture of Densill Theobald. Goal can reveal that the former Trinidad and Tobago international midfielder is expected to turn out in the Yellow and Blue of the club from the commercial capital of India, after coach Santosh Kashyap identified him as a key ingredient in his set-up.
