'I don't want to regret not staying longer' - Lampard fears early retirement

While the former England international is keen to return to Chelsea one day in a non-playing capacity, he is determined to keep going while he can Frank Lampard has no plans to retire, adamant that he does not want to feel that he "should have stayed a bit longer" after eventually calling it a day. The 38-year-old left New York City FC when his contract expired, having led Patrick Vieira's side to the Eastern Conference semi-finals where they were eliminated 7-0 by Toronto FC in the play-offs.

