How the trophy for "The Best FIFA Football Awards" is made
Trophies are prized possessions, clung to dearly by those talented and fortunate enough to reach the pinnacle of their chosen profession. A trophy can often become the centrepiece of an event, with players in varying FIFA World Cup Finals walking out past the iconic sculpture, be it at senior men's, women's or at the varying age group category World Cups throughout FIFA's portfolio.
