How can Ghana qualify from Afcon Grou...

How can Ghana qualify from Afcon Group D?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Black Stars have big ambitions ahead of the Nations Cup, but must negotiate a tricky group before their dreams can be realised Ghana will be making their seventh consecutive appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations when the tournament kicks off on January 14, but despite the Black Stars' impressive record in recent campaigns, their wait for a first title since 1982 continues. However, before they can dream about lifting the continental crown, they must navigate Group D, arguably one of the trickiest of the competition, where they will be pitted against record champions Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... 6 hr MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC