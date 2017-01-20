How can Ghana qualify from Afcon Group D?

The Black Stars have big ambitions ahead of the Nations Cup, but must negotiate a tricky group before their dreams can be realised Ghana will be making their seventh consecutive appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations when the tournament kicks off on January 14, but despite the Black Stars' impressive record in recent campaigns, their wait for a first title since 1982 continues. However, before they can dream about lifting the continental crown, they must navigate Group D, arguably one of the trickiest of the competition, where they will be pitted against record champions Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.