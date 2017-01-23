Holders out as DR Congo and Morocco progress in Nations Cup

PORT GENTIL, Gabon: The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco both qualified on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake. The Congolese finished top of the standings after beating Togo 3-1 in Port Gentil while Morocco eliminated holders Ivory Coast with a 1-0 victory in Oyem.

