Grant stands by decision to risk Gyan
Black Stars Head Coach Avram Grant says he does not regret starting Captain Asamoah Gyan in the loss to Egypt in the ongoing AFCON Tournament in Gabon. The skipper was forced off in the 40th minute after injuring his groin, in a game where Ghana had nothing to lose, as they had already secured a place in the quarter final of the competition.
