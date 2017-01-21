Ghana's talisman Asamoah Gyan leads t...

Ghana's talisman Asamoah Gyan leads the way into Afcon quarter finals

The Black Stars endured another high-pressure second half in their narrow victory over Mali by the lone goal to secure early passage into the knockout Ghana confirmed their place in the knockout stages with a slim 1-0 victory against Mali in Port Gentil on Saturday evening. Their captain Asamoah Gyan made the difference with a header that beat Oumar Sissoko in the Mali goal on 21 minutes.

