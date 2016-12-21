Ghana without Asamoah and Schlupp for Africa Cup of Nations
The Juventus forward was reported to have made himself unavailable for the tournament in Gabon, while the Leicester man has been overlooked Juventus attacker Kwadwo Asamoah will not join up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations, with coach Avram Grant excluding him from his provisional 26-man squad on Monday. Asamoah was reported to have made himself unavailable last month following his comeback from a knee injury and his absence was confirmed by Grant.
