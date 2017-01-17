Ghana reaches quarterfinals as hackers target African Cup

" In a curious twist even for this occasionally erratic soccer tournament, the African Cup of Nations was targeted by hackers on Saturday, with a group claiming to be Russian saying they had "taken down" the tournament's official website in a protest against what they called host country Gabon's dictatorial president. The Confederation of African Football's site was not working when Ghana became the second team at the tournament after Senegal to qualify for the quarterfinals with a narrow 1-0 win over Mali.

