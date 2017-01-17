Ghana reaches quarterfinals as hackers target African Cup
" In a curious twist even for this occasionally erratic soccer tournament, the African Cup of Nations was targeted by hackers on Saturday, with a group claiming to be Russian saying they had "taken down" the tournament's official website in a protest against what they called host country Gabon's dictatorial president. The Confederation of African Football's site was not working when Ghana became the second team at the tournament after Senegal to qualify for the quarterfinals with a narrow 1-0 win over Mali.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC