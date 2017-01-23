GFA to compensate injured Baba Rahman

The Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi says the Federation would consider compensating left back Baba Rahman who has been ruled out for several months after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa cup of Nations. Baba sustained the career-threatening injury in the Black Stars opening game against Uganda and has been told by doctors after he underwent a successful surgery that he may well be out of action for up to seven months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.