GFA did not abandon Akaminko - Nyantakyi
Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has cleared the air that Jerry Akaminko was not catered for after he suffered a career-threatening injury in a pre-2014 FIFA World Cup friendly revealing the federation spent "over US$15,000'' on the rehabilitation of Turkish-based defender. The former Heart of Lions defender is believed to have been abandoned by the GFA after he picked up an ankle injury whilst in action for the Black Stars prior to the start of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC