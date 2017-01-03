GFA did not abandon Akaminko - Nyantakyi

GFA did not abandon Akaminko - Nyantakyi

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has cleared the air that Jerry Akaminko was not catered for after he suffered a career-threatening injury in a pre-2014 FIFA World Cup friendly revealing the federation spent "over US$15,000'' on the rehabilitation of Turkish-based defender. The former Heart of Lions defender is believed to have been abandoned by the GFA after he picked up an ankle injury whilst in action for the Black Stars prior to the start of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

