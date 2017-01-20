Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February Gerrard to coach in Liverpool's youth academy Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k9517U LIVERPOOL, England - Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February. The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a "wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players."

