Gerrard to coach in Liverpool's youth academy

21 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

LIVERPOOL, England - Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February. The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a "wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players."

