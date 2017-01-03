German international Draxler signs fo...

German international Draxler signs for PSG

Read more: Vanguard

German international Julian Draxler has joined Paris Saint Germain from Wolfsburg on a four-year deal, the French club said Tuesday. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a contract for a reported 36 to 40 million euros that will keep him at the top French club until the end of June 2021.

