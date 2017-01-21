Former referee Collina among committee chairmen named by FIFA
Former World Cup referee Pierluigi Collina is among nine new committee chairmen who have been named by football's governing body FIFA. FIFA has reduced its number of standing committees from 26 to nine under reforms which were passed by its Congress last February in response to the worst corruption scandal in its history.
