Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has joined Swansea's coaching staff
The 43-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to link up again with the club's new head coach Paul Clement. Makelele worked with Clement during his playing stint at Chelsea and as a coach with Paris St Germain in France.
