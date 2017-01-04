Forget Ronaldo! Zidane is Real Madrid's man of the year

The French legend has taken to coaching like a duck to water, and it is his influence more than Cristiano's goals that have restored the Blancos to the pinnacle of world football The same quiet yet majestic assurance Zinedine Zidane carried as a player has transferred over effortlessly in his new guise. That elegant, imposing figure, now decked in a suit rather than the shirt of Real Madrid, Juventus or France, smiled faintly as he considered one particularly loaded question at a press conference on Tuesday that coincided almost to the day with his first anniversary as the Merengue coach.

