FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles'll not lose steam, says Yusuf
Super Eagles Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf has assured that the long lull in activities will not affect the upward march of the national team in their quest to win qualification for the 2018 World Cup. The Eagles are not part of the Africa Cup of Nations starting January 14 in Gabon and football pundits have fears this could affect the team currently leading the group B pairings with six points from two matches.
