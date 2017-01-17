FIFA appoints Pinnick into Organising Committee for Competitions

World football ruling body, FIFA, has named the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, into one of its most important committees - the Organising Committee for Competitions. Hitherto, the world body had different committees for organization of its several competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

