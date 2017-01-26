Factbox - Chinese investment in Europ...

Factbox - Chinese investment in European clubs and players

Here are some of the major deals that Chinese entities have made for European clubs and players in the past 15 months: Nov 2, 2015: Chinese model car maker Rastar Group agrees to takeover La Liga club Espanyol in a deal valued between 14.3 million euros-17.8 million euros . Dec 1, 2015: A Chinese consortium led by China Media Capital Holdings and CITIC Capital agrees to pay more than $400 million for a 13 percent stake in City Football Group, the owner of a number of soccer clubs, including England's Manchester City and New York City FC.

