FA Cup: Plymouth hold second-string Liverpool at Anfield
Plymouth's English goalkeeper Luke McCormick makes a late save during the English FA Cup third round football match between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 8, 2017.The game finished 0-0. Fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle shut up shop and kept the door firmly closed to earn a superb 0-0 draw away to Liverpool's youngest ever starting XI in Sunday's FA Cup third round tie at Anfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC