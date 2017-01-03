Expanded World Cup could be worth $14...

Expanded World Cup could be worth $14m to NZ

Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Football New Zealand would likely enjoy a financial windfall of "considerably greater" than $US10 million , if the All Whites can qualify for the proposed 48-team FIFA World Cup format. The game's international body has approved the expanded tournament for 2026.

