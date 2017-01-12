Ex-Man Utd and Barcelona boss Van Gaa...

Ex-Man Utd and Barcelona boss Van Gaal announces retirement from football

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The renowned Dutch coach, 65, has revealed his sabbatical will not end as he plans for a future away from the sport The 65-year-old enjoyed a very successful career as a manager, carving out a career at top clubs in Spain, England, Germany and the Netherlands. "Last year I said I was going to quit, but later I changed it and I said I would take a sabbatical," Van Gaal told Algemeen Dagblad after being handed a lifetime award by the Dutch government on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,156 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC