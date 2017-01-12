Ex-Man Utd and Barcelona boss Van Gaal announces retirement from football
The renowned Dutch coach, 65, has revealed his sabbatical will not end as he plans for a future away from the sport The 65-year-old enjoyed a very successful career as a manager, carving out a career at top clubs in Spain, England, Germany and the Netherlands. "Last year I said I was going to quit, but later I changed it and I said I would take a sabbatical," Van Gaal told Algemeen Dagblad after being handed a lifetime award by the Dutch government on Monday night.
