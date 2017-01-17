Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Arda links
The Turkey international has been heavily linked with a move to China but it does not appear likely at this stage, with the Brazilian denying any bid Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has fiercely denied speculation the Chinese champions have made an offer for Barcelona star Arda Turan. The lucrative Chinese Super League has been in the headlines following Oscar's record-breaking switch to Shanghai SIPG from Premier League leaders Chelsea, and Carlos Tevez's move to Shanghai Shenhua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC