Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Arda links

The Turkey international has been heavily linked with a move to China but it does not appear likely at this stage, with the Brazilian denying any bid Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has fiercely denied speculation the Chinese champions have made an offer for Barcelona star Arda Turan. The lucrative Chinese Super League has been in the headlines following Oscar's record-breaking switch to Shanghai SIPG from Premier League leaders Chelsea, and Carlos Tevez's move to Shanghai Shenhua.

