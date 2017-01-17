Egypt held on Cup of Nations return

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The 44-year-old goalkeeper came off the bench in the first half to replace the injured Ahmed El Shennawy and beat the old mark set by compatriot Hossam Hassan, who was 39 when he played at the 2006 Cup of Nations Mali's goalkeeper Oumar Sissoko blocks a shot on goal by Egypt's forward Marwan Mohsen during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Mali and Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017. AFP PHOTO Egypt had not been seen at a Cup of Nations since winning a record seventh title, and third in a row, in 2010.

