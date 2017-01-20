Edmonton teenager Shamit Shome taken ...

Edmonton teenager Shamit Shome taken by Montreal Impact in MLS SuperDraft

The Daily Townsman

Edmonton teenager Shamit Shome took another stop up the pro soccer ranks Friday, chosen by the Montreal Impact in the second round at the MLS SuperDraft. MLS bought the 19-year-old midfielder from FC Edmonton of the NASL and made him one-half of its inaugural Generation Adidas Canada class, signing the youth international to a contract that won't count against the Impact's salary cap.

