Dynamo still negotiating with veteran left back DaMarcus Beasley
With one month left in the 2016 season, DaMarcus Beasley said he would love to sign another contract with the Dynamo and finish his career in Houston. With fewer than three weeks remaining before the official training begins for the 2017 season, the United States' only four-time World Cup veteran still does not have a home.
