Defoe double sees Sunderland hold title-chasing Liverpool
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, centre, scores his side's first goal of the game during their Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England, Monday Jan. 2, 2017. SUNDERLAND, England - Jermain Defoe denied Liverpool a fifth successive English Premier League win by scoring twice to give struggling Sunderland a 2-2 draw on Monday.
