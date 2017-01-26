Dedryck Boyata indebted to Celtic team mate Kolo Toure for helping to resurrect his faltering career
KOLO Toure's arrival at Celtic last summer looked certain to bring an end to Dedryck Boyata's disappointing spell at Parkhead. The centre half had failed to convince after being signed from Manchester City the previous year and had not been sighted since being substituted in the first half of the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers at Hampden in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC