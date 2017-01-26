David Beckham joins Kirsty Young for the Desert Island Discs 75th anniversary celebrations
David Beckham has revealed he and wife Victoria used to have dates in restaurant car parks in the early days of their relationship in order to keep it a secret. The ex-England captain opened up about his longlasting marriage to the fashion designer and former pop star in a wide-ranging interview on the 75th anniversary edition of Desert Island Discs.
