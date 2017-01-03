Court clears Fifa in case over Qatar'...

Court clears Fifa in case over Qatar's migrant workforce

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: World Soccer

A Swiss court has rejected a lawsuit against FIFA brought by trade unions which claimed it was complicit in the mistreatment oimgrant workers employed on infrastructure and stadia projects for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA said in a statement it welcomed the decision by the Commercial Court of Zurich in the case which concerned its "alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Soccer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15) Aug '15 Fart news 19
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,923

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC