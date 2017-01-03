Court clears Fifa in case over Qatar's migrant workforce
A Swiss court has rejected a lawsuit against FIFA brought by trade unions which claimed it was complicit in the mistreatment oimgrant workers employed on infrastructure and stadia projects for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA said in a statement it welcomed the decision by the Commercial Court of Zurich in the case which concerned its "alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations."
