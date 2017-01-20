Comment: So much of the joy of victory would come from getting one over on a hated rival
Manchester United face Liverpool at Old Trafford in what is the biggest game between the two clubs since March 2009. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/comment-so-much-of-the-joy-of-victory-would-come-from-getting-one-over-on-a-hated-rival-35367791.html MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action with Lucas of Liverpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 12, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|21 hr
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
