Clint Dempsey has been reportedly cleared to return; here's what it means for USMNT
Dempsey's condition saw him miss Seattle's final 16 games of the season, which ended an MLS Cup title in December against Toronto FC. The Texas native also missed matches with the United States men's national team during his time off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC