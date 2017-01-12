Chinese soccer: action planned on 'ir...

Chinese soccer: action planned on 'irrational' salaries

White Lake Beacon

The governing body of Chinese soccer plans a series of measures in response to what is termed "irrational" spending by clubs on transfer fees and player salaries, amid concerns that foreign stars are crowding out local talent and harming the country's goal of becoming a global force in the sport. The Chinese Football Association said in a statement Monday the steps will target the "operations and management" of teams in the top-tier China Super League and the China Premier League, one step below it.

