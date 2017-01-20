China could take years to build socce...

China could take years to build soccer culture, says Wenger

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

The Chinese Super League recently witnessed two high-profile additions as Argentine striker Carlos Tevez joined Shanghai Shenhua and Brazilian midfielder Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG for huge salaries. Media reports have suggested that Shanghai Shenhua paid 84 million euros for Tevez, who returned to Argentina last year after spells in England and Italy.

