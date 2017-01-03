China can become world's top football league: Marketing boss

The big-spending Chinese Super League is on track to become the world's dominant football championship, the head of a leading sports marketing firm predicted in an AFP interview. CEO of French company Lagardere Sports, Andrew Georgiou, says the Chinese Super League is on track to become the world's dominant football championship AFP/Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS LONDON: The big-spending Chinese Super League is on track to become the world's dominant football championship, the head of a leading sports marketing firm predicted in an AFP interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.