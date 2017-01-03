Chelsea making rival EPL managers angry, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has taken a swipe at the complaints of Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger over Chelsea's Christmas and new-year fixture list by insisting the pair are angry only because his team are top of the Premier League. Mourinho, the Manchester United manager, has referred to his former club as "the privileged ones", while Wenger has claimed the fixture list is the most "uneven" he has seen in 20 years.

