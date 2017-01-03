Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says football is his life
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte understands Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's comments on retirement, but the Italian says he needs football. Asked about the prospect of emulating the longevity of Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, Conte initially suggested he could envisage managing for 10 more years, but he seemed tempted by more.
