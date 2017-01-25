Chapecoense tragedy shows that football can unite the world and spread love
Brazil meet Colombia in a fundraising friendly on Wednesday to remind us all that, despite its ills, the game can still bring us all together On Wednesday, Brazil meet Colombia in a fundraising friendly to support the families of those who perished in November's tragic Chapecoense air disaster. They were also footballers who had shown Brazil another way.
