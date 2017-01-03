Celtic poised to make A 2.8m Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue their first January signing

CELTIC are hopeful of completing the A 2.8 million signing of Kouassi Eboue, a 19-year-old midfielder from the Ivory Coast, from Russian club Krasnodar in this January transfer window. The Scottish champions have reached an agreement with Krasnodar over a fee, but have still to agree personal terms and arrange a work permit for the promising teenager.

