Celtic poised to make A 2.8m Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue their first January signing

2 hrs ago

CELTIC are hopeful of completing the A 2.8 million signing of Kouassi Eboue, a 19-year-old midfielder from the Ivory Coast, from Russian club Krasnodar in this January transfer window. The Scottish champions have reached an agreement with Krasnodar over a fee, but have still to agree personal terms and arrange a work permit for the promising teenager.

Chicago, IL

