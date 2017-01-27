Can Australian soccer produce another golden generation?

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Will the glory days of June 2006 represent a high watermark for the Socceroos? It's a point worth pondering as we approach the second anniversary of Australia's other great memorable soccer moment, the Asian Cup triumph of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.