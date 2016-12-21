Bulls Abroad: Derrick Etienne scored another goal for Haiti

Haiti's men's national team played the second and last warm-up match of its Trinidad training camp, as it continues its work toward the forthcoming 2017 Caribbean Cup fifth-place playoff games . Those games - against Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago - will determine which Caribbean side gets to put a disappointing 2016 behind it and look forward to a 2017 playoff for a place in this summer's Gold Cup.

