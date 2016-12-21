Bulls Abroad: Derrick Etienne scored ...

Bulls Abroad: Derrick Etienne scored another goal for Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Once A Metro

Haiti's men's national team played the second and last warm-up match of its Trinidad training camp, as it continues its work toward the forthcoming 2017 Caribbean Cup fifth-place playoff games . Those games - against Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago - will determine which Caribbean side gets to put a disappointing 2016 behind it and look forward to a 2017 playoff for a place in this summer's Gold Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Once A Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15) Aug '15 Fart news 19
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,426

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC