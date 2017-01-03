Bruce Arena Names USMNT 2018 World Cup Qualifying Camp Invitees
The United States men's national soccer team will meet for its first January camp since the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann, and new manager Bruce Arena has invited 32 players, the team's official website announced Thursday. Since the camp does not fall within an officially recognized international break, notable stars who play in Europe, such as Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, are not included on the roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC