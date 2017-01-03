Bruce Arena Names USMNT 2018 World Cu...

Bruce Arena Names USMNT 2018 World Cup Qualifying Camp Invitees

15 hrs ago

The United States men's national soccer team will meet for its first January camp since the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann, and new manager Bruce Arena has invited 32 players, the team's official website announced Thursday. Since the camp does not fall within an officially recognized international break, notable stars who play in Europe, such as Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, are not included on the roster.

