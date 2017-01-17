British workman dies in Qatar during construction of 2022 World Cup stadium
Construction workers on Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar on December 30, 2015 in Doha, Qatar. They said the unnamed 40-year-old man died on Thursday during construction of the Khalifa International Stadium, which is due to stage games up to the quarter-final stage of the football tournament in 2022.
