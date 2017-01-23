Brendan Rodgers laments timing of Scotland v England clash as Hoops look to Euro qualifiers
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will need to steer Celtic through three qualifying rounds this summer to make the Champions League group stages again Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has acknowledged that Scotland's FIFA World Cup qualifier against England on June 10th is a considerable headache for the Parkhead side. The Scottish Cup final is due to be played on May 27th, before Gordon Strachan's side take on England at Hampden, with up to six Celtic players potentially involved in the clash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC