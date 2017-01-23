Brendan Rodgers laments timing of Sco...

Brendan Rodgers laments timing of Scotland v England clash as Hoops look to Euro qualifiers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will need to steer Celtic through three qualifying rounds this summer to make the Champions League group stages again Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has acknowledged that Scotland's FIFA World Cup qualifier against England on June 10th is a considerable headache for the Parkhead side. The Scottish Cup final is due to be played on May 27th, before Gordon Strachan's side take on England at Hampden, with up to six Celtic players potentially involved in the clash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC