Brendan Rodgers laments timing of Scotland v England clash as Hoops look to Euro qualifiers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will need to steer Celtic through three qualifying rounds this summer to make the Champions League group stages again Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has acknowledged that Scotland's FIFA World Cup qualifier against England on June 10th is a considerable headache for the Parkhead side. The Scottish Cup final is due to be played on May 27th, before Gordon Strachan's side take on England at Hampden, with up to six Celtic players potentially involved in the clash.

